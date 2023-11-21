Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 959,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,438,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $26,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 467,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,991.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,227 shares of company stock worth $11,055,653. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 886.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

