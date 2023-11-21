Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) Insider James Turian Buys 55,288 Shares

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) insider James Turian purchased 55,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,975.92 ($6,225.35).

Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 9.15 ($0.11). 219,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,612. Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.40 ($0.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of £41.15 million, a PE ratio of -915.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

