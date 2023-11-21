Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.46

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.46 and last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 64915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $557.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

