First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$28.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 90.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.09.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FM traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.67. 2,033,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.00. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$13.66 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The stock has a market cap of C$10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6891026 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.