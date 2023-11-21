First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Position Lowered by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. decreased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $49.83. 70,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,152. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

