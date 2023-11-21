First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,010 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 1.4% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 363,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,348. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

