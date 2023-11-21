First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 97,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 36,996 shares.The stock last traded at $81.48 and had previously closed at $82.43.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $781.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.2146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.