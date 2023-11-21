First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 97,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 36,996 shares.The stock last traded at $81.48 and had previously closed at $82.43.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $781.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.2146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYX. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

