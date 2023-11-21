First Western Trust Bank Purchases 111 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $380.75 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.36.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

