Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,190,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,142,000 after buying an additional 629,477 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3,919.2% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after buying an additional 516,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,170,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,803,000 after buying an additional 384,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV remained flat at $124.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,367,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.