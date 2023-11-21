Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV remained flat at $124.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,367,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

