Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 933 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.07. 1,497,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,765. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

