Flaharty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $8,788,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 3,722 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.54. 900,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,955. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.07 and a 200 day moving average of $280.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.