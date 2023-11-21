Flaharty Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,460. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

