Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.09

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 383122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRGE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Forge Global from $1.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of $539.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,638,420 shares in the company, valued at $24,042,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 91,400 shares of company stock worth $204,488 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

Featured Stories

