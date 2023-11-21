Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of Fortinet worth $45,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,327,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,336,000 after acquiring an additional 36,501 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 251,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 263,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,620,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,494,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,798 shares of company stock worth $3,034,219 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 894,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,220. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

