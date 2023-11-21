Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 29000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.82.

About Fortune Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.