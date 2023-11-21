Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$207.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded down C$1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$160.37. 520,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,232. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$159.63 and a 12 month high of C$217.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$180.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$188.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 37.72 and a quick ratio of 23.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.24%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

