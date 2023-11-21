Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Lowered to $214.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $219.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FNV. CSFB lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

FNV traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,801. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $116.40 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.12.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

