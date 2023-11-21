Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$162.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$163.00 to C$162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$207.91.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded down C$1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 383,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,595. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$180.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$188.81. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$159.91 and a 1 year high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 37.72.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

