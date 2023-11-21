Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$219.00 to C$214.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Franco-Nevada traded as low as C$159.62 and last traded at C$160.70, with a volume of 476061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$161.72.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$207.91.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.0 %

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$180.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$188.81. The company has a current ratio of 37.72, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.