Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$185.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$205.00 to C$185.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$173.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Veritas Investment Research dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$207.91.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
