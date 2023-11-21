Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$185.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$205.00 to C$185.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$173.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Veritas Investment Research dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$207.91.

TSE:FNV traded down C$1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$160.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$180.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$188.81. The stock has a market cap of C$30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$159.91 and a 1 year high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 37.72 and a quick ratio of 23.26.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

