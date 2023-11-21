Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$214.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$219.00 to C$214.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s previous close.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$207.91.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.1 %

About Franco-Nevada

Shares of TSE FNV traded down C$1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 383,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,595. The firm has a market cap of C$30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$159.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 37.72 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$180.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$188.81.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

