Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FBRT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 74,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 83.78, a current ratio of 83.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.