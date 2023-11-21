FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Trading Up 0.0 %

BKNG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,158.78. 30,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,002.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,897.61. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,899.31 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

