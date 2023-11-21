GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.89

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01), with a volume of 105724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

GCM Resources Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

