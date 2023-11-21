Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,714. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

