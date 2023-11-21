Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Cut by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.96. 1,567,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 64.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

