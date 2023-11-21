GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is Crescent Park Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises 8.4% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of GoDaddy worth $28,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in GoDaddy by 214.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in GoDaddy by 3,145.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GoDaddy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.66. 324,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,647. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $834,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $59,738.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,027,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $834,931.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,672 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.
