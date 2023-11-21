Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Shares Up 14.3%

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 132,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 38,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Graphano Energy Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property consisting 14 mineral claims and covering an area of approximately 738.12 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

