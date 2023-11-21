Grenke (GKSGF) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Free Report) is one of 113 public companies in the “Credit Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Grenke to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Grenke shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grenke and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grenke 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grenke Competitors 202 990 2542 90 2.66

Profitability

As a group, “Credit Services” companies have a potential upside of 89.28%. Given Grenke’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grenke has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Grenke and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grenke N/A N/A N/A Grenke Competitors -7.94% -7.31% 0.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grenke and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grenke N/A N/A 8.56 Grenke Competitors $2.09 billion $436.08 million 156.26

Grenke’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grenke. Grenke is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Grenke pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Grenke pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Credit Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.4% and pay out 43.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Grenke peers beat Grenke on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products. It also provides banking products and services, such as fixed deposits to private and business customers through its website; financing services to business start-ups, as well as development loans to SMEs and self-employed professionals; and small-ticket factoring services. The company was formerly known as GrenkeLeasing AG and changed its name to Grenke AG in May 2016. Grenke AG was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Baden-Baden, Germany.

