Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. 1,462,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.91. Guess? has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Guess? will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $158,814.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $441,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Guess? by 24.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guess? by 22.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

