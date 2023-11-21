HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Cut by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 4.6% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HCA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.31. 269,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,387. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

