HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $250.05. 363,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,859. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.21. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

