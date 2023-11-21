Head-To-Head Comparison: RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) versus Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Free Report) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RVL Pharmaceuticals and Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RVL Pharmaceuticals $36.92 million 0.01 -$51.69 million ($0.70) -0.01 Syndax Pharmaceuticals $139.71 million 7.70 -$149.34 million ($2.58) -5.98

RVL Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RVL Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RVL Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 10 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RVL Pharmaceuticals and Syndax Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

RVL Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62,400.00%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $35.09, suggesting a potential upside of 124.65%. Given RVL Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RVL Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

RVL Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RVL Pharmaceuticals and Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RVL Pharmaceuticals -184.91% -130.22% -47.70% Syndax Pharmaceuticals N/A -42.37% -39.40%

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals beats RVL Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. It is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults. The company was formerly known as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and changed its name to RVL Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2022. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD). The company is also developing Entinostat. It has an agreement with Eddingpharm International Company Limited for licensing, development, and commercialization of Entinostat. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

