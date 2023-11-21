Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.17 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Hibbett updated its FY 2024 guidance to $8.00-$8.30 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.30 EPS.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 685,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,928. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $743.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $75.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Hibbett by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

