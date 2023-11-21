HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Barrington Research

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HireQuest from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ:HQI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. 3,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,829. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $204.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 6,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $93,566.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,944. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HireQuest by 38.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter worth $1,448,000. 11.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

