HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. HP also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.86 EPS.

HP Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,744,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,437. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. HP’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.82.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

