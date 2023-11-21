HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. HP also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.65 EPS.

HP Trading Down 0.4 %

HPQ stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. 12,744,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,437. HP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.82.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in HP by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

