HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. HP updated its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.86 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.65 EPS.

HP Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. 12,744,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,437. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Get HP alerts:

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HP

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in HP by 176.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.