Humana (HUM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Humana (NYSE: HUM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/21/2023 – Humana had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $597.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $593.00 to $575.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/2/2023 – Humana had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $597.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $575.00 to $570.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $594.00 to $599.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/18/2023 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/10/2023 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/10/2023 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $599.00 to $579.00.

10/9/2023 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $580.00 to $586.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Humana Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HUM stock traded up $5.28 on Tuesday, hitting $507.07. The company had a trading volume of 708,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,364. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $497.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.08. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $558.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

