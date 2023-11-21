Humana (HUM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2023

Humana (NYSE: HUM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 11/21/2023 – Humana had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $597.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/17/2023 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $593.00 to $575.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/3/2023 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 11/2/2023 – Humana had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $597.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/2/2023 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $575.00 to $570.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/2/2023 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $594.00 to $599.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/26/2023 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 10/18/2023 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 10/10/2023 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 10/10/2023 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $599.00 to $579.00.
  • 10/9/2023 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $580.00 to $586.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/2/2023 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Humana Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HUM stock traded up $5.28 on Tuesday, hitting $507.07. The company had a trading volume of 708,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,364. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $497.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.08. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $558.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.