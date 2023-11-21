Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) were down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 466,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 390,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immatics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Immatics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,037,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,536,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,267,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,409,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 1.1% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
