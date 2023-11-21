Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) were down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 466,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 390,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immatics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Immatics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

The stock has a market capitalization of $616.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Immatics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,037,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,536,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,267,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,409,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 1.1% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

