Imprint Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,528,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.34. 2,209,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,963. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.