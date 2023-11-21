Imprint Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,657,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,693,000 after acquiring an additional 328,795 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,233,000 after acquiring an additional 211,846 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,997,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,734,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 553,723 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. 450,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,323. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.