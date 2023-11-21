Imprint Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,809,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $234.71. 434,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,717. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

