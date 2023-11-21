Imprint Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

