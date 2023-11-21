Imprint Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,576 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cooper Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE COO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $338.66. The company had a trading volume of 85,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.72 and a 200 day moving average of $358.50. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.88 and a 1-year high of $399.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.30.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

