Imprint Wealth LLC Invests $10.32 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after buying an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,556,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,289,000 after buying an additional 1,419,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,218,144,000 after buying an additional 756,463 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.61. 831,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,750. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.