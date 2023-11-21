Imprint Wealth LLC Invests $10.57 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix Trading Up 0.4 %

NFLX stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,869. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

