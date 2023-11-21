Imprint Wealth LLC Invests $7.38 Million in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,799 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.26. 1,593,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,045. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.71. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.