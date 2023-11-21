Imprint Wealth LLC Invests $7.87 Million in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,820,259. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

